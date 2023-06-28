Compass expands Midwest service with Chicago facility

By LoadstarEditorial 28/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Chicago, IL. June 27, 2023 – Compass Forwarding has opened an office and warehouse in Chicago, growing the company’s footprint in one of the fastest growing logistics markets in the US. The customer service center and 16,800 sq. ft. warehouse are located in Elk Grove Village, IL – minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and rail terminals.

The Chicago customer service center will coordinate air, land, and sea logistics for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions. The local team will drive Compass’ continued growth in one of the fastest growing logistics markets in the US. The area is home to the world’s fourth busiest airport and a major rail hub linking America’s extensive manufacturing base in the Midwest to coastal seaports.

“We’re excited to launch the newest Compass office in Chicago,” noted Compass’ Director, Richard J. Shelala. “The addition of our Chicago team provides us with an opportunity to better assist markets in the Midwest. Our proximity to O’Hare allows us to provide our airfreight and aerospace clients with enhanced services at a major US hub,” Shelala added.

Compass Forwarding is a family-owned boutique freight forwarder and customs broker with three generations of experience in specialty air, land, and sea transportation. The New York-based company is a leading global logistics provider to the aerospace, energy, healthcare, food service, automotive, and high-end retail sectors.