CNBC: Inflation rose at a 4% annual rate in May, the lowest in two years

RTR: Stocks take comfort from modest US inflation rise, dollar falls
REUTERS reports: World stocks and government bonds rallied on Wednesday after data showing headline U.S. inflation ...
CNBC reports:
The inflation rate cooled in May to its lowest annual rate in more than two years, likely taking pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.
The consumer price index, which measures changes in a multitude of goods and services, increased just 0.1% for the month, bringing the annual level down to 4%. That 12-month increase was the smallest since March 2021, when inflation was just beginning to rise to what would become the highest ...
