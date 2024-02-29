CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics deal closes

By LoadstarEditorial 29/02/2024

PUTEAUX.

The Bolloré Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the completion today of the sale of 100 % of Bolloré Logistics to CMA CGM, it being specified that the transfer of Bolloré Logistics Sweden AB to the CMA CGM Group remains subject to the latter obtaining foreign investment clearance in Sweden.

The purchase price is 4.850 billion euros, on the basis of the estimated debt and cash on the completion date.

As a leading transport and logistics company in France, and one of the main players in the sector worldwide, Bolloré Logistics achieved in 2022 a turnover of 7.1 billion euros, transported 710,000 TEUs of ocean freight and 390,000 tons of air freight, along with a storage capacity of 900,000 m2…

