Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics deal closes

All good
By

PRESS RELEASE

PUTEAUX. 29 FEBRUARY 2024

The Bolloré Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the completion today of the sale of 100 % of Bolloré Logistics to CMA CGM, it being specified that the transfer of Bolloré Logistics Sweden AB to the CMA CGM Group remains subject to the latter obtaining foreign investment clearance in Sweden.

The purchase price is 4.850 billion euros, on the basis of the estimated debt and cash on the completion date.

As a leading transport and logistics company in France, and one of the main players in the sector worldwide, Bolloré Logistics achieved in 2022 a turnover of 7.1 billion euros, transported 710,000 TEUs of ocean freight and 390,000 tons of air freight, along with a storage capacity of 900,000 m2

The full release is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bollore Logistics CMA CGM

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping

    Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam

    CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

    GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva

    Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices

    Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%

    IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices

    Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World

    DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...

    DSV – the race to the bottom

    Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'

    Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?