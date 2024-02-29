CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics deal closes

Liners on the vertical integration prowl
Capacity tidal wave ahoy!
PRESS RELEASE
PUTEAUX. 29 FEBRUARY 2024
The Bolloré Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the completion today of the sale of 100 % of Bolloré Logistics to CMA CGM, it being specified that the transfer of Bolloré Logistics Sweden AB to the CMA CGM Group remains subject to the latter obtaining foreign investment clearance in Sweden.
The purchase price is 4.850 billion euros, on the basis of the estimated debt and cash on the completion date.
As a leading transport and logistics company in France, and one of the main players in the sector worldwide, Bolloré Logistics achieved in 2022 a turnover of 7.1 billion euros, transported 710,000 TEUs of ocean freight and 390,000 tons of air freight, along with a storage capacity of 900,000 m2…
The full release is here.
Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover
Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping
Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam
CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble
Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco
Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices
Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%
IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices
Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article