CHS: While we're obsessing about the economy & the Fed, society is unraveling

By LoadstarEditorial 30/03/2023

Charles Hugh Smith writes:

(The market and the government will continue to promote and support a neofeudal status quo until they are forced by society to restore the common good and opportunity.)

Of the three primary dynamics of human endeavor?the market, government and society?we focus almost exclusively on the first two. Society is rarely considered as a force of its own. It is implicitly viewed as reactive to the market economy and government, the churning wake left as the market and government chart ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN