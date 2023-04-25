China’s manufacturers relocating production

By Nick Savvides 25/04/2023

Rising costs and geo-political tensions have seen an increase in the number of Chinese companies relocating their production to other Asian countries.

The main beneficiaries of the trend, first started by western companies in 2018 following the start of the trade dispute between China and the US, have been Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, writes Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.

Consultancy firm Kearney said a lot of China-based manufacturers are actively looking at establishing overseas production in anticipation of supply chain challenges and political risks.

Subcontinental economies including Bangladesh and India are also benefitting from the shift of some production from China with their large and comparatively young and lower-paid workforce.