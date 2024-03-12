CHAMP Cargosystems partners with Deloitte

By LoadstarEditorial 12/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

The relationship was solidified by a signing ceremony that took place in Hong Kong at the IATA World Cargo Symposium

Hong Kong, 12 March 2024 – CHAMP Cargosystems announces today that it has signed an agreement with Deloitte, the world’s largest professional services firm, to forge a long-term, strategic business relationship that focuses on air cargo. The agreement was announced at a signing ceremony in Hong Kong during the IATA World Cargo Symposium.

Deloitte and CHAMP bring complementary strengths to the relationship and view the collaboration as an ideal way of addressing some of the industry’s strategic challenges in a far more effective way. This collaboration will focus on creating a strong return on investment (ROI) in the formulation of business cases and ensure that solutions deliver the necessary process improvements and benefits realization.

Deloitte currently serves more than 100 airlines worldwide, including 100% of the top 20 airlines by revenue. CHAMP is totally dedicated to air cargo and has some of the most widely used systems in the industry, with a formidable range of innovative solutions. The combined strengths and expertise of both organizations will create new offerings that are unique in the market.

David De Grandpré, a Global Mobility leader at Deloitte, said “Our collaboration with CHAMP is a key strategic relationship that allows us to leverage some of the air cargo industry’s leading minds, and better serve our large airline customer base. We selected CHAMP because of their continuous dedication to pioneering state-of-the-art air cargo software solutions, and we know that our clients will be impressed with their offerings.”

CHAMP CEO Chris McDermott said “We have been greatly impressed with Deloitte’s knowledge and expertise and view this as a strategic relationship that breaks new ground in the air cargo industry. It is built on a shared commitment to innovative approaches that will deliver business benefits and excellence to our customers.”