Deloitte: Southeast Asia Mid-Year IPO Snapshot 2024

By LoadstarEditorial 08/07/2024

In its July 2024 report, Deloitte notes that the “Southeast Asia IPO capital market saw just 67 IPOs in 2024 H1, with US$1.4 billion in IPO proceeds raised and an IPO market capitalisation of US$5.8 billion as compared to 2023 H1 with 85 IPOs, US$3.4 billion in IPO proceeds and IPO market capitalisation of US$20.1 billion”.

The full report can be downloaded here.