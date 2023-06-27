Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Caucasus countries in joint-venture to slash China-Europe rail transit time

dreamstime_s_161406866
By

A joint rail logistics firm from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan could massively reduce transit times across the Middle Corridor as the countries target global logistics status.

Last week, local media reported that Georgia and Kazakhstan had signed a framework deal unifying their national rail firms, with Azerbaijan co-signing the following day – their aim is to cut China-Europe transit time by as much as 15 days.

Kazakhstan prime minister Alikhan Smailov said: “We’re actively cooperating in the framework of development of the Trans-Caspian [Middle Corridor] route. We are interested in increasing the transport connections of the region and consistently improving transit conditions.”

According to data from his government, trade turnover between the three countries increased seven-fold last year, reaching $600m, and in the first four months of this year, they recorded a five-fold increase in mutual trade, amounting to some $167m.

Mr Smailov said there were “good indicators” that this would hit the billion-dollar threshold “in the near future”.

Georgia’s prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, said: “Today, new opportunities are opening up for our countries and our region as a whole. We must be ready to work actively in the coming years to realise long-term prospects.

“We’re working to eliminate bottlenecks and make the Middle Corridor even more attractive to Central Asia, China and other Asian countries.”

The development is part of a plan to turn the Caucasus countries from regional to global logistics powerhouses, Azerbaijan proving particularly active in the endeavour. Alongside improving Middle Corridor connectivity, the government in Baku is planning to increase the capacity of the Baku International Marine Trade Port, the biggest facility on the Caspian Sea, from 15m to 25m tonnes, its throughput already having climbed significantly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Director general of the port Taleh Ziyadov said: “Today our port can handle up to 100,000 containers… this will grow to 500,000 teu a year. Last year we handled 62,000 containers, which points to the need to start the growth plan.”

He also pointed to a steady increase in transhipment volumes.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Azerbaijan Baku China-Europe rail Georgia Kazakhstan Middle Corridor blanked sailings New Silk Road Intermodal Rail Bridge Cargo

    Most Read

    Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines

    Mærsk strategy: time to throw the dice again?

    Freight rates still tumbling and a liner bear market looms

    Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators

    Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud

    How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades

    New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China

    It's survival of the fittest as the shortsea market hits heavy weather

    Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain

    Barge operators impose surcharges after rapid fall in Rhine water level

    Purchasing manager 'failures' could lead to airfreight boom

    MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo

    A new era at CH Robinson

    Air cargo breaks cloud for a ray of sunshine as rates finally edge up

    FedEx numbers and its tepid market outlook disappoint Wall Street

    Warning to Dutch government over Schiphol Airport slot reduction plan