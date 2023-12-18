Cathay delivers the future with next-generation freighter order

Cathay Cargo warns of disruption, but sees peak season forming
Cathay Cargo has warned there may be some disruption to its freighter schedules due to ...
PRESS RELEASE
Cathay Cargo has taken another important step towards achieving its vision of becoming the world’s most customer-centric air cargo service brand with the announcement today of its selection of the next-generation Airbus A350F freighter to meet its future fleet requirements. Cathay has placed an initial firm order with Airbus for six aircraft and has secured the right to acquire 20 more aircraft.
This order for state-of-the-art aircraft to be delivered commencing from 2027 will help further strengthen Hong Kong’s status as the world’s number one air cargo
hub, providing even greater cargo connectivity between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and the rest of the world.
Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: “As we move into 2024, our rebuild journey is gaining momentum. This order marks another major component
in our investment for the future. It reflects Cathay’s confidence in the Hong Kong hub as we look ahead to the opportunities provided by the Three-Runway System.
“These highly fuel-efficient, next-generation freighters will provide important additional cargo capacity, expand our global network and contribute to our sustainability leadership goals.”
These freighters will link Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland with long-haul destinations in North and South America as well as Europe. The purchase
agreement brings the Cathay Group’s new aircraft deliveries to 77. Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International Christian Scherer said: “There’s a new standard in the cargo space and we are gratified that such a savvy global air-cargo operator as Cathay has joined the growing number of reference players in the air-freight industry selecting the A350F.”
Cathay Cargo has a freighter fleet of 20 Boeing 747 freighters, including 14 B747-8Fs and six B747-400ERFs. In addition to freighter capacity, Cathay Cargo provides belly capacity through the Cathay Group’s extensive passenger network, providing cargo services to around 80 destinations worldwide.
The Cathay Group’s order book includes 21 Boeing 777-9 wide-body passenger aircraft scheduled to be delivered from 2025 and a total of 49 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft expected to be delivered by 2029.
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
Strike at DHL parcel hub over lack of new contract, but UPS avoids stoppage
Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'
Liner diversions and war-risk surcharges drive up costs for Asia-Europe shippers
THE Alliance extends loop suspensions as it unveils 2024 network details
Demand prospects for new year see box carriers back in charter market
US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year
Prepare for rate fluctuations and plan ahead, Flexport warns shippers
CMA CGM imposes temporary restriction on Hong Kong reefer transhipment
Amerijet forced to park idle freighters after postal contracts end
China moves to shore up supply chains as production shift spreads
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article