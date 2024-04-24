Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Cargolux posts profit for 2023

Cargolux
By

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 24 April 2024 – The Cargolux Group (Cargolux) generated a positive net result for its 2023 financial year despite challenging market conditions, a reflection of the company’s agility in changing market conditions. Cargolux generated:

  1. Revenues of US$ 2,975 million.
  2. Profit After Tax of US$ 286 million.

This financial result allows the further strengthening of the group’s Balance Sheet to enable the airline to remain resilient in weathering the expected volatility in the industry.

Business highlights

The first half of 2023 saw the cyclical nature of the industry return with levels well below

pre-Covid times and significant pressure on rates due to lower demand levels compounded by increasing levels of available belly capacity.

The restrictions on the use of Russian airspace continued to impact operations to and from North Asia with longer flight paths, increased fuel burn and higher operational costs. Geopolitical tensions amplified in the Middle East with the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, creating challenges for global trade and further affecting customer confidence. The disruption of shipping in the Red Sea at the end of the year did not benefit air cargo significantly, with only a marginal increase recorded in the shift from sea to air.

However, the demand for dedicated freighter capacity saw a welcome surge in demand in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to the volume of e-commerce shipments.

Cargolux also acquired 3 Air Tractor AT-802F Fire Bosses for its new business unit, Aquarius Aerial Firefighting.

Financials

Operational KPIs

2023​

Δ 2023/2022

Block Hours

138,387

-7.8%

Cycles​

21,039

-10.8%

Aircraft utilization (block hours/day)

13:04

-6.3%

Load Factor (FTK/ATK)​

65.3%

-3.9ppt

Outlook 2024

After the years of upheaval due to the covid-19 pandemic, the air cargo industry is heading towards a more normalized pattern. The cyclical nature of the market, the return of belly-hold capacity on a large scale, and the global economic downtrend will no doubt affect air cargo.

The ongoing increase in geopolitical tensions worldwide make it difficult to predict future demand and cost implications.

Returning volatility as well as increasing global concerns on sustainability, especially the reduction of CO2 emissions and the cost implications thereof on the aviation sector, will continue to put pressure on our industry.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cargolux financial results Knight-Swift Knight-Swift Transportation LTL

    Most read news

    Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?

    HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance

    How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?

    The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms

    Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali

    Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise

    Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs

    Evergreen clients signing transpac contracts as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules

    MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf

    K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure

    Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up

    US intermodal picking up steam as trucking woes continue