Canada’s Irving Shipbuilding awards GEODIS inbound logistics contract

As part of Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding Inc.’s (ISI) participation in Canada’s National Shipbuilding Program, a contract to provide inbound logistics services for ship construction and repair projects has been awarded to global logistics company, GEODIS.

The contract, which will be managed by GEODIS’ Project Logistics’ team in Canada, with support from the company’s global network of offices, will cover all inbound shipments to ISI facilities in Halifax, Nova Scotia to supply three shipbuilding programs:  the Canadian Surface Combatant, Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships, and Halifax Class Frigate Repair Contracts. Utilizing GEODIS proprietary IT systems, ISI will achieve total asset visibility throughout their supply chain.

GEODIS was selected based on its global presence and industry-leading logistics capabilities, combined with a commitment to engage with local companies to provide this critical service. Accordingly, this contract helps Irving Shipbuilding fulfill its Industrial Technological Benefits obligations under the Canadian Government’s National Shipbuilding Strategy” said Michael Snow, Irving Shipbuilding’s Director of Supply Chain.

The Canadian Government’s Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy seeks to leverage defense and Canadian Coast Guard procurements to contribute to jobs, innovation, and economic growth across the country. In line with these aims, The National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) set a plan to revitalize Canadian shipyards, bolster the Canadian Naval industrial base, renew Canada’s fleet, and to promote job creation. Irving Shipbuilding’s programs are an integral part of these policies.

With our extensive experience in the defense and marine logistics sectors, we were able to provide a tailor-made solution focused on very specific client and governmental requirements, in a zero-harm environment,” said Luke Mace, GEODIS, Senior Vice President Project Logistics. “We are very excited to be working with Irving Shipbuilding, a company that has constructed over 80% of Canada’s Navy at sea and we look forward to continuing to build our presence in Canada through this partnership.”

