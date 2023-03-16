Bolloré – 2022 results

By LoadstarEditorial 16/03/2023

PRESS RELEASE

14 March 2023

Good results for all of the Group’s activities in 2022

– Revenue: 20,677 million euros, +20% at constant scope and exchange rates.

– Adjusted operating income (EBITA (1) (2)): 1,502 million euros, +47 % at constant scope and exchange rates, driven by the very good performance of the Transport and Logistics (578 million euros, +84%) and Communications (1,086 million euros, +20%) sectors.

– Net income: 2,724 million euros, including 3,150 million euros in net ...

