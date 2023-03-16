Bolloré – 2022 results

Ceva reorg & deal talk galore – 'we are hung out to dry'
100% chances
PRESS RELEASE
14 March 2023
Good results for all of the Group’s activities in 2022
– Revenue: 20,677 million euros, +20% at constant scope and exchange rates.
– Adjusted operating income (EBITA (1) (2)): 1,502 million euros, +47 % at constant scope and exchange rates, driven by the very good performance of the Transport and Logistics (578 million euros, +84%) and Communications (1,086 million euros, +20%) sectors.
– Net income: 2,724 million euros, including 3,150 million euros in net ...
Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look
More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out
Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices
Near-collision in Panama Canal shows 'an accident is waiting to happen'
Carriers should revamp networks rather than blank services as demand drains
Rivals set out to woo UPS customers as fears of a strike grow
Contract rates the key to liner stability, as spot prices continue to fall
2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage
Infrastructure upgrade sparks cargo logjam at Nhava Sheva
Drop 'DB' and 'DP'. Call it 'DHL Schenker'. Sounds cool, huh?
Freightos fairytale earnings call. Are you sitting comfortably, children?
Airfreight rate relief for shippers, or are things going to 'turn nasty'?
Comment on this article