BNP Paribas: 'Waiting for carrots'

By LoadstarEditorial 18/03/2025

BNP Paribas Wealth Management recently released research headed ’Equity Focus: Waiting for carrots’ that focused on:

– Trumpcession incoming?;

– The Lagnificent 7;

– Europe, Goldilocks scenario, growth and short-term headwinds from high expectations and tariff threats;

– Equites, the tariff drag on growth and evaporation of hope for a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire?;

– Asset allocation;

– Various verticals, including US Consumer Discretionary and US Information Technology.

To read the full March 2025 research, please click here.

