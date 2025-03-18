Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BNP Paribas: 'Waiting for carrots'

FUTURE
ID 25620868 © Convisum | Dreamstime.com
By

BNP Paribas Wealth Management recently released research headed ’Equity Focus: Waiting for carrots’ that focused on:

– Trumpcession incoming?;

– The Lagnificent 7;

– Europe, Goldilocks scenario, growth and short-term headwinds from high expectations and tariff threats;

– Equites, the tariff drag on growth and evaporation of hope for a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire?;

– Asset allocation;

– Various verticals, including US Consumer Discretionary and US Information Technology.

To read the full March 2025 research, please click here.

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BNP Paribas

    Most read news

    Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport

    China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC

    Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline

    TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in

    Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts

    Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships

    Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities

    US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide

    Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping

    Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership

    'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container

    Zim seeks more annual contracts after strong 2024 results

    US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs

    Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade

    Video footage shows moment of impact between Solong and US tanker

    Yang Ming reports massive rise in profit, and orders more ships