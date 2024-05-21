By Alessandro Pasetti 21/05/2024

It was indeed a catchy headline that did the rounds last week on ShippingWatch (SW): “100 days into the job, DSV’s new boss faces his biggest task yet“.

(Just as other developments took place… skip to the bottom for juicier stuff.)

In a nutshell, highlighted in the table below…

… is the corporate mission for DSV to secure new Big (or Key) Accounts.

While Premium sources indicate that DSV “is succeeding” and may even be willing to compromise on margins to achieve that aim, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN