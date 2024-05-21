Subscribe to Premium
Comment / BlackRock trims stake – DSV between a rock and a hard place

Rock and a hard place
ID 41394604 © Lee Avison | Dreamstime.com
By

It was indeed a catchy headline that did the rounds last week on ShippingWatch (SW): “100 days into the job, DSV’s new boss faces his biggest task yet“.

(Just as other developments took place… skip to the bottom for juicier stuff.)

In a nutshell, highlighted in the table below…

… is the corporate mission for DSV to secure new Big (or Key) Accounts.

While Premium sources indicate that DSV “is succeeding” and may even be willing to compromise on margins to achieve that aim, ...

    BlackRock DSV Jens Lund Viking Ironclad Age job losses Kuehne + Nagel

