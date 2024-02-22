Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BFS is certified for its pharma handling facility

thumbnail_The BFS certfied pharma facility at Bangkok Airport
By

PRESS RELEASE

Bangkok Flight Services (BFS), the joint venture between Bangkok Airways and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, has achieved Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for its dedicated pharma handling facility at the city’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

This award takes the number of GDP or IATA CEIV Pharma certified facilities available to WFS customers globally to 27, with two further locations in North America aiming for certification in Q2 and Q3 2024.

In addition to Bangkok, WFS, and other subsidiaries of the SATS Group, now operate certified pharma handling facilities in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bangalore, Beijing PEK & PKX, Brussels, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Dallas Fort Worth, Dammam, Dublin, Frankfurt, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, London LHR & LGW, Madrid, Miami, Mumbai, Muscat, New York JFK, Paris CDG, Philadelphia.

“BFS, WFS and SATS have a shared commitment to ensuring the safe and secure handling of temperature-controlled, life-enhancing pharma cargoes. This is evident by our investments in best-in-class pharma centres in Europe, Scandinavia, North America, the Middle East, India and Asia, and more certified facilities will join this network in 2024. These operations are vital to maintaining the integrity and compliance of pharma shipments as well as to supporting premium and special cargo products offered by our customers,” said Stewart Sinclair, Managing Director of BFS.

BFS received its GDP certification from independent audit body Escem/TüV Rheinland following a stringent two-day assessment of the pharma facility by Global Pharma Solutions LLC. This confirms the operation’s compliance with EC Guidelines on Good Distribution Practice of medicinal products for human use, and the World Health Organization’s WHO TRS 1025 – Annex 7 for Good Storage & Distribution Practices for medical products.

Located inside the main BFS cargo terminal, the pharma facility consists of 3 zones offering some 120m² of capacity. This includes over 215 storage positions within controlled temperature ranges of 15-25°C and 2-8°C. The facility also incorporates charging stations for ‘active’ cargo containers used for the transportation of temperature-controlled pharma products. The facility is operated by a specially trained team and protected by comprehensive security measures.

In 2024, BFS is investing to increase the capacity of its pharma storage to support growing customer volumes. Over 20 of the 80 airlines handled by BFS in Bangkok now regularly ship pharma cargoes.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BFS pharma Pharmaceuticals Suvarnabhumi International Airport WFS Cerberus M&A radar private equity SATS Temasek

    Most Read

    DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk

    Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva

    Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back

    Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens

    India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights

    Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth

    CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort

    'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict

    Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider

    Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms

    Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules

    Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up

    MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team

    China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low

    CHAMP Cargosystems launches Traxon Global eCommerce

    CMA CGM aiming to drive modal shift as larger feeder vessels arrive