Bank seizes €1m after DB Schenker fails to pay drivers compensation

DB Schenker Italia is facing seeing more than €1m being foreclosed by its bank after it failed to pay drivers compensation, ordered by a court.
Italian media said that in April, a Milan court ordered Schenker to pay more than €730,000 to 10 of its drivers to compensate for unpaid overtime and deductions over seven years. The court gave the company 10 days to pay – but media have reported that it has not yet been paid. As a result, Schenker will have to return to court, while the foreclosure amount will be distributed to the drivers.
