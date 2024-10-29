Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Bahri still on lookout for large forwarder M&A targets

AAPL: SHIFTING PRODUCTIONUPS: GIVING UP KNIN: INDIA FOCUSXOM: ANOTHER WARNING VW: GROWING STRESSBA: OVERSUBSCRIBED AND UPSIZEDF: PRESSED ON INVENTORY TRENDSF: INVENTORY ON THE RADARF: CEO ON RECORD BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS

AAPL: SHIFTING PRODUCTIONUPS: GIVING UP KNIN: INDIA FOCUSXOM: ANOTHER WARNING VW: GROWING STRESSBA: OVERSUBSCRIBED AND UPSIZEDF: PRESSED ON INVENTORY TRENDSF: INVENTORY ON THE RADARF: CEO ON RECORD BA: CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISEXPO: SAIA BOOSTDSV: UPGRADEBA: ANOTHER JUMBO FUNDRAISINGXPO: SAIA READ-ACROSSHLAG: BOUYANT BUSINESS

dreamstime_xs_194832785
A Bahri ship © Madscica |
By

Bahri, the national shipping company of Saudi Arabia, may have been thwarted in its attempt to buy DB Schenker – but it’s still on the lookout for M&A targets.

Sources told ION Analytics Bahri was looking at overseas expansion and was particularly interested in asset-light companies, like freight forwarders, with annual revenue of at least €1bn. It is prepared to pay between €1bn and €3bn for full ownership – although, reportedly, would pay more for the right company.

One to watch.

 

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bahri M&A Saudi Arabia CVC Capital Partners DB Schenker DSV Scan Global Logistics

    Most read news

    DSV and K+N see margins squeezed hard in third quarter

    Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings

    Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N

    Freight rates on major ocean trades out of India continue to slide

    MSC ship first in line for delays with Montreal dockers set for Sunday strike

    Red Sea crisis proving 'a boom period' for feeder operators

    Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'

    Final defendant in Polar Air Cargo case pleads guilty before trial begins

    Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?

    Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels

    Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels

    Harim would submit new bid if HMM came up for sale again

    US lines: Where is all the sales talent in freight forwarding?

    Jacob David joins Etihad Cargo to lead product innovation

    Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown

    An 'across-the-spectrum rethink' needed as firms eye use of AI in procurement