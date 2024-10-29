Bahri still on lookout for large forwarder M&A targets

By Alex Lennane 29/10/2024

Bahri, the national shipping company of Saudi Arabia, may have been thwarted in its attempt to buy DB Schenker – but it’s still on the lookout for M&A targets.

Sources told ION Analytics Bahri was looking at overseas expansion and was particularly interested in asset-light companies, like freight forwarders, with annual revenue of at least €1bn. It is prepared to pay between €1bn and €3bn for full ownership – although, reportedly, would pay more for the right company.

One to watch.