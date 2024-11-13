Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill

By

Negotiations between US east coast port employers and their employees over a new master contract appear to have been put on ice again after employer association USMX issued a statement that suggested talks had broken down over automation.

“Over the last two days, USMX met with the ILA to bargain and resolve all remaining outstanding issues needed to reach agreement on a new Master Contract.

“While we had positive progress on a number of issues, we were unable to make significant progress on our discussions that focused on a range of technology issues,” it said.

It added that it looked “forward to resuming negotiations with the ILA”, implying that the current round of talks had ended inconclusively with the extended deadline looming a little over two months away on 15 January.

“Unfortunately, the ILA is insisting on an agreement that would move our industry backward by restricting future use of technology that has existed in some of our ports for nearly two decades – making it impossible to evolve to meet the nation’s future supply chain demands,” the USMX statement continued.

“The USMX has been clear that we are not seeking technology that would eliminate jobs.

“What we need is continued modernization that is essential to improve worker safety, increase efficiency in a way that protects and grows jobs, keeps supply chains strong, and increases capacity that will financially benefit American businesses and workers alike,” it added.

Earlier this month freight forwarders in the region told The Loadstar that many expected a second stoppage to take place next year.

Team Worldwide SVP international Bob Imbrani explained that “for the union automation is an existential issue, as a reduction of its numbers over time would diminish its standing”.

