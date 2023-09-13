Australian shippers cry foul as lines pressure forwarders to divulge client data
Freight forwarders in Australia fear shipping major lines, including Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk subsidiary Hamburg Süd, ...
The Asian Shippers Alliance (ASA) welcomes the Australian Peak Shippers Association (APSA) as Australia’s representative to the influential regional coalition of peak trade organisations.
YBhg Dato’ Dr Ir Andy Seo, Chair of the Malaysian National Shippers’ Council (MNSC) and ASA acknowledged the importance of this development adding to the alliance that has existing shipper council representation from Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, Macau, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Malaysia “We warmly welcome APSA to the ASA with Australia being a vitally important trading nation in our region. This allows us to collectively build on the opportunities of our geographic proximity, economic complementary, mutual need for trade diversification and network of trade agreements established by our respective governments.”
“As a part of our strength through a growing membership, we have an opportunity to deliver on key policy reform including a need for minimum service levels and a focus on shipping competition law to provide safeguards to our exporters and importers for services provided by foreign owned carriers” Dr Andy said
Paul Zalai, Secretariat of APSA noted that Asia and Australia share bright economic growth prospects with a strong basis to significantly expand commercial links to advance mutual prosperity and security. “Australia stands to benefit from, and contribute to, this growth by being a reliable and high-quality supplier of commodities, including agriculture, minerals, and energy.”
“We share the vision of the ASA for the need for a dependable, fair, and predicable shipping and logistics services within the region to help our respective nations prosper. We are privileged to join the ASA and look forward to collaboration with key stakeholders across commerce and government to achieve necessary reforms to facilitate international trade.” Paul said
'It's messed up', says Flexport's Petersen as he 'fires' 75 new staff live on Twitter
Headcount concerns threaten DSV's potential DB Schenker buy – analyst
Ryan Petersen back at Flexport as Dave Clark quits
Flexport's warehouse plan in doubt as landlord queries its financials
Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered
Golden Week blanked sailings 'a sledgehammer to crack a nut' tactic
Asia to Europe spot rate plunge pushes carriers to cancel loops last-minute
MSC-Zim alliance strengthens, with VSAs 'across multiple trades'
F: Dave Clark quits Flexport CEO job
Vietnam approves $1.7bn plan for new inland container depots
Chennai losing out to private terminals as Indian east coast trade grows
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article