Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Australia joins the Asian Shippers Alliance

© Yong hian Lim australia_2280473
© Yong hian Lim
By

The Asian Shippers Alliance (ASA) welcomes the Australian Peak Shippers Association (APSA) as Australia’s representative to the influential regional coalition of peak trade organisations.

YBhg Dato’ Dr Ir Andy Seo, Chair of the Malaysian National Shippers’ Council (MNSC) and ASA acknowledged the importance of this development adding to the alliance that has existing shipper council representation from Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, Macau, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Malaysia “We warmly welcome APSA to the ASA with Australia being a vitally important trading nation in our region. This allows us to collectively build on the opportunities of our geographic proximity, economic complementary, mutual need for trade diversification and network of trade agreements established by our respective governments.”

“As a part of our strength through a growing membership, we have an opportunity to deliver on key policy reform including a need for minimum service levels and a focus on shipping competition law to provide safeguards to our exporters and importers for services provided by foreign owned carriers” Dr Andy said

Paul Zalai, Secretariat of APSA noted that Asia and Australia share bright economic growth prospects with a strong basis to significantly expand commercial links to advance mutual prosperity and security. “Australia stands to benefit from, and contribute to, this growth by being a reliable and high-quality supplier of commodities, including agriculture, minerals, and energy.”

“We share the vision of the ASA for the need for a dependable, fair, and predicable shipping and logistics services within the region to help our respective nations prosper. We are privileged to join the ASA and look forward to collaboration with key stakeholders across commerce and government to achieve necessary reforms to facilitate international trade.” Paul said

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asian Shippers Alliance Australian Peak Shippers Association Malaysian National Shippers’ Council ANL CMA CGM Congestion indigestion cyber attack Freight & Trade Alliance IMO

    Most Read

    'It's messed up', says Flexport's Petersen as he 'fires' 75 new staff live on Twitter

    Headcount concerns threaten DSV's potential DB Schenker buy – analyst

    Ryan Petersen back at Flexport as Dave Clark quits

    Flexport drama unfolds – don't worry, he's 'back'

    Flexport's warehouse plan in doubt as landlord queries its financials

    Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered

    Golden Week blanked sailings 'a sledgehammer to crack a nut' tactic

    Asia to Europe spot rate plunge pushes carriers to cancel loops last-minute

    MSC-Zim alliance strengthens, with VSAs 'across multiple trades'

    F: Dave Clark quits Flexport CEO job

    Vietnam approves $1.7bn plan for new inland container depots

    Chennai losing out to private terminals as Indian east coast trade grows

    Expect more blankings on the 'difficult' and 'sensitive' transatlantic trades

    Omni merger prompts Forward Air clients to look for alternative haulage

    Rumoured DB Schenker sale odds – we have consensus

    Cross-border e-commerce props up soft Chinese air cargo demand