The Asian Shippers Alliance (ASA) welcomes the Australian Peak Shippers Association (APSA) as Australia’s representative to the influential regional coalition of peak trade organisations.

YBhg Dato’ Dr Ir Andy Seo, Chair of the Malaysian National Shippers’ Council (MNSC) and ASA acknowledged the importance of this development adding to the alliance that has existing shipper council representation from Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, Macau, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Malaysia “We warmly welcome APSA to the ASA with Australia being a vitally important trading nation in our region. This allows us to collectively build on the opportunities of our geographic proximity, economic complementary, mutual need for trade diversification and network of trade agreements established by our respective governments.”

“As a part of our strength through a growing membership, we have an opportunity to deliver on key policy reform including a need for minimum service levels and a focus on shipping competition law to provide safeguards to our exporters and importers for services provided by foreign owned carriers” Dr Andy said

Paul Zalai, Secretariat of APSA noted that Asia and Australia share bright economic growth prospects with a strong basis to significantly expand commercial links to advance mutual prosperity and security. “Australia stands to benefit from, and contribute to, this growth by being a reliable and high-quality supplier of commodities, including agriculture, minerals, and energy.”

“We share the vision of the ASA for the need for a dependable, fair, and predicable shipping and logistics services within the region to help our respective nations prosper. We are privileged to join the ASA and look forward to collaboration with key stakeholders across commerce and government to achieve necessary reforms to facilitate international trade.” Paul said