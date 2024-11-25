Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

AP: Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

WMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATIONDHL: GREEN DEALBA: WIND OF CHANGEMAERSK: BULLISH CALLXPO: HEDGE FUNDS ENGINEF: CHOPPING BOARD

WMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATIONDHL: GREEN DEALBA: WIND OF CHANGEMAERSK: BULLISH CALLXPO: HEDGE FUNDS ENGINEF: CHOPPING BOARD

Made in Mexico License Plate
© Karenr
By

AP reports:

Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

Mexico’s ruling Morena party is so afraid of losing the trade deal that President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday the government has gone on a campaign to get companies to replace Chinese parts with locally made ones.

“We have a plan with the aim of substituting these imports that come from China, and producing the majority of them in Mexico, either with Mexican companies or primarily North American companies,” Sheinbaum said…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China Mexico DP World Foreign Direct Investment London Gateway Port of Durban Rebuilding the UK The privatisation pill Transnet

    Most read news

    Back to work order sees Canadian ports reopen to a battle against backlogs

    Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia

    Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears

    MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination

    More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter

    Vancouver airport closes runway after Cargojet's Amazon flight skids off tarmac

    Delays at Mauritius transhipment hub spark box line congestion surcharges

    DSV Schenker – Herr Kuehne redux

    US and Mexico intermodal traffic surge too much for railways to swallow?

    eVTOL drone project gets closer to flights carrying air cargo

    Five key questions facing ocean container shippers under a Trump presidency

    Loadstar Podcast | November 2024 | Trump tariffs, TIACA insights, and looming 2025 capacity crunches

    Western carriers call Russian airspace ban and Chinese advantage 'unfair'

    Evergreen orders 60,500 new containers for growing liner fleet

    Kerry poaches key Kuehne APAC exec – the 2025 TPEB fight has begun

    'Retreating from globalisation can put your competitive position at risk'