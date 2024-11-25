AP: Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

Mexican president to launch major expansion at constricted Manzanillo
Mexico’s top container gateway is going to get a lot bigger: on Saturday Mexican president ...
AP reports:
Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.
Mexico’s ruling Morena party is so afraid of losing the trade deal that President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday the government has gone on a campaign to get companies to replace Chinese parts with locally made ones.
“We have a plan with the aim of substituting these imports that come from China, and producing the majority of them in Mexico, either with Mexican companies or primarily North American companies,” Sheinbaum said…
The full post is here.
