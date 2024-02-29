Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Antonov Airlines launches new website

By

Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 February, 2024.

Antonov Airlines announces the launch of its new website. The website is an information platform for customers, where visitors will get up-to-date information about the fleet’s capabilities and availability.

www.antonov-airlines.aero will show current news and press releases about our latest transportation projects. These will include information and technical requirements, detailing loading various types of cargo depicted in detailed diagrams. All available methods of loading cargo are described on the website.

Antonov Airlines is the biggest operator of AN-124-100 aircrafts to serve European and North American markets of super heavy and oversized cargo transportation. Given the ongoing aggression of Russia, current political and security requirements and the closure of our home base airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, Antonov Airlines has temporarily relocated its fleet to Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ).

Ukraine continues to bravely defend its liberty; Antonov Company, Antonov Airlines and other Ukrainian Companies partner with businesses around the world.

