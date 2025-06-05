There is a cool new toy in town. Shippers wondering what the latest tariffs will do to their landed costs need wonder no more – and it marks a new step in digital-first forwarding.
Launched at Transport Logistic in Munich this week, US forwarder Flexport is offering an up-to-date tariff platform, covering some 19,000 HTS codes.
Want to buy $10,000-worth of leather shoelaces from Mexico? The landed cost in the US is $12,500. If that’s too expensive, the platform shows you where ...
Comment on this article