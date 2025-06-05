By Alex Lennane 05/06/2025

There is a cool new toy in town. Shippers wondering what the latest tariffs will do to their landed costs need wonder no more – and it marks a new step in digital-first forwarding.

Launched at Transport Logistic in Munich this week, US forwarder Flexport is offering an up-to-date tariff platform, covering some 19,000 HTS codes.

Want to buy $10,000-worth of leather shoelaces from Mexico? The landed cost in the US is $12,500. If that’s too expensive, the platform shows you where ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN