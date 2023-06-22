Air Charter Service invests further in Singapore after strong growth in region

By LoadstarEditorial 22/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Leading aircraft charter specialist, Air Charter Service, has invested further in its Singapore operations, following another year of strong results for the office and the Asia-Pacific region.

Brendan Toomey, Singapore office CEO, commented: “After opening the office in March 2020, when Covid was first crossing borders, we were a little apprehensive as to what to expect. After expanding the team, we have invested in a larger office space in downtown Singapore, in order to prepare for the planned growth of the next five years. Moving into this amazing new office, which is more than four times the size of the previous one, and our team doubling in size in the past 12 months, is proof that our hard work is paying dividends.”

Justin Bowman, Group CEO of ACS, added: “Last year represented a 500% increase in charter numbers for Singapore on its strong first year, more than double compared to 2021 and this year has started well too. The team has worked tirelessly to build up the business and it is now one of our busiest offices in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years Singapore has become a rising force in Asia and these new premises will allow the next step in our growth in the region, as we are looking forward to growing the already strong team.”