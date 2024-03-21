Air Charter Service expands leasing team

General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring
Leading aircraft charter specialist, Air Charter Service, has strengthened its leasing teams around the world, with key appointments in six more of its offices.
Matthew Purton, ACS’s Group Charter Director, commented: “Our current leasing teams have had a busy couple of years, especially in ACMI, and we have decided to expand our service offering around the world, in order to connect to even more markets.
“These appointments bring several new languages to the team and give truly global coverage, which is something that no other company can offer. On top of the teams we already have in place, this new expansion will now include our Toronto, Mexico City, Johannesburg, Dubai, Hong Kong and Brisbane offices. As we do with our daily business of charters, we are looking to bring more localised knowledge and contacts to the global business of leasing aircraft between different parts of the world.
“Our international reach has already allowed us to complete a number of intercontinental leases over the past few years, including leasing a South African CRJ to a Caribbean operator and a European A330 to a national carrier in the Oceania region. Along with the passenger side, we have extensive experience in the cargo space. We have been assisting cargo airlines with AOGs and leases for more than two decades, and we have just been given global exclusivity on an A321F, available now for lease.
“We predict that the demand for leases, especially ACMI, will continue due to supply chain issues and certain aircraft being grounded for engine troubles in the latest of a series of issues, and this new team is perfectly equipped to help out.”
