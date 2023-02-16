Accelya boosts Virgin Atlantic Cargo's digital offering with new platform

By LoadstarEditorial 16/02/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Accelya’s integrated FLX Cargo Platform is a key pillar in Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s digital transformation, as it seeks to develop its Voyager cargo offering.

New Voyager 7 system, powered by Accelya, will allow Virgin Atlantic Cargo to offer a multi-distribution strategy including its own website, third-party marketplaces, and direct forwarder.

Successful implementation is a key milestone in Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s long-term partnership with Accelya.

London, UK, 16 February 2023: Accelya, a leading global provider of technology solutions to the travel industry, has announced it is now powering Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s Voyager, its enterprise-wide cargo management platform.

This new generation system, dubbed Voyager 7, relies on Accelya’s FLX Cargo Platform to accelerate the airline’s digital transformation and will offer a multi-distribution strategy, which includes its own website, third-party marketplaces, and direct forwarder integration.

The successful implementation of the FLX Cargo Platform is a new milestone in the tech provider’s long-term partnership with Virgin Atlantic Cargo, which is transforming its technology infrastructure to maintain and grow volumes secured during the pandemic.

Through the new platform, which is part of the airline’s overall digitization program, Virgin Atlantic Cargo can deliver a differentiated product offering and an enhanced customer experience, in keeping with its globally recognized brand.

Accelya’s FLX Cargo solution digitizes every aspect of the cargo booking process – from offer to settlement – providing the carrier with greater commercial and operational control, including command over its distribution channels.

“The successful implementation of our FLX Cargo Platform is a shining example of our long-standing and fruitful collaboration with the Virgin Atlantic team. From the start of this project, we were facing a tight deadline for completion and, through a lot of hard work and collaboration by both teams, we were able to deliver the project on time,” commented Andrew Wilcock, Chief Revenue Officer at Accelya. “We’re honored to support the airline in its relentless commitment to digital transformation – as it continues to deliver exceptional, market-leading cargo services to its customers.”

“I am delighted that Virgin Atlantic Cargo has extended its partnership with Accelya. The program implementation teams have worked extremely well together, helping to deliver a very complex IT system implementation on-time and on-budget,” added Phil Wardlaw, Managing Director at Virgin Atlantic Cargo. “The capability that the new system delivers means we also have further exciting developments to come, including the introduction of our own online booking capability. We look forward to supporting Accelya to further develop the system capability, helping to ensure we remain at the forefront of cargo management system advances, and always aligned to the needs of our customers.”

Thanks to Voyager 7, and its new extensive API library, Virgin Atlantic Cargo has the ability to create, optimize and distribute offers, manage the order lifecycle, and deliver network-wide and unit load device (ULD) operations.