X-Press Feeders Signs MOU for Green Shipping Corridors

By LoadstarEditorial 05/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

European Ports Forge Alliance to Propel Green Shipping Initiatives

Hamburg, [5 April 2024] – X-Press Feeders, the world’s largest independent common carrier, today signed of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with six European ports: Port of Antwerp Bruges (Belgium), Port of Tallinn (Estonia), Port of Helsinki (Finland), Port of HaminaKotka (Finland), Freeport of Riga (Latvia) and Klaipeda Port (Lithuania).

This landmark agreement signifies a joint commitment to accelerate the establishment of green shipping corridors and the broader decarbonization of the marine sector in Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea. Through this MOU, X-Press Feeders and the participating ports will pool resources and expertise to develop and implement sustainable practices for maritime operations.

Under the MOU:

– Parties will work together to further develop infrastructure for the provision and bunkering of alternative fuels such as green methanol,

– Encourage the development of supply chains for fuel that are zero or near to zero in terms of greenhouse gas emissions

– Provide further training programs for port workers and seafarers with regards to the handling of alternative fuels

– Leverage digital platforms to enhance port call optimization

– Parties will have regular meetings to update and discuss progress on actions for further developing green shipping corridors.

The MOU underscores the collective dedication to broader decarbonization efforts within the maritime sector.

The collaboration between the parties will begin with the establishment of these two shipping routes:

· Green Baltic X-PRESS (GBX): Rotterdam > Antwerp Bruges > Klaipeda > Riga > Rotterdam

· Green Finland X-PRESS (GFX): Rotterdam > Antwerp Bruges > Helsinki > Tallinn > HaminaKotka > Rotterdam

These services are scheduled to commence in Q3 2024, marking a significant step towards more environmentally sustainable shipping services in Europe. This development is significant as these will be the very first scheduled feeder routes in Europe powered by green methanol, an alternative fuel that produces at least 60% less greenhouse gas emissions than conventional marine fuel.

X-Press Feeders’ green methanol is sourced from fuel supplier OCI Global. The green methanol is made from green hydrogen and the decomposition of organic matter, such as waste and residues. OCI’s green methanol is independently certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Association headquartered in Germany. The ISCC system promotes and verifies the sustainable production of biomass, circular and bio-based materials and renewables.

X-Press Feeders’ Chief Operating Officer, Francis Goh, says: “By working together – X-Press Feeders and the six partner ports – aim to efficiently implement green shipping corridors and lead the maritime industry in sustainability. We chose the Nordic and Baltic states as the first markets to deploy our green methanol powered vessels because we found the ports and our customers in these markets to be very receptive.”

“This MOU represents a significant milestone in our commitment to a sustainable future for the maritime industry. By collaborating with these leading European ports, we can collectively drive the adoption of green technologies that accelerate the decarbonization of our industry,” he adds.

“The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is honored to have signed this MOU with X-Press Feeders and fellow European ports, emphasizing our joint dedication to sustainable maritime practices. This partnership signifies a crucial step forward in nurturing eco-friendly shipping corridors and encouraging the use of alternative fuels. It reinforces our steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship in the Baltic Sea and Scandinavian region, which plays a vital role for our port,” said a spokesperson from the Port of Antwerp Bruges.

“Making the maritime sector more sustainable and reducing its environmental footprint, is a priority for all stakeholders in our industry. It is extremely welcoming that the first tangible steps – towards greater sustainability in our industry – addresses fuel consumption. Port of Tallinn was one of the fastest ports in Europe to digitalize, and soon we can say the same about the introduction of new types of fuels,” says Margus Vihman, Commercial Manager, Port of Tallinn.

“We are humble and proud to be a chosen destination for methanol driven container ship from summer 2024 onwards. This is a very important milestone for the Carbon-Neutral Port of Helsinki Manifestation. The only possible way to achieve significantly reduced cargo owners’ scope 3 emissions from maritime transportation, comes with shipping companies like X-Press Feeders taking the tangible steps,” says Vesa Marttinen, Vice President, Cargo, Port of Helsinki.

“Port of HaminaKotka Ltd is committed to promoting environmentally friendly practices in maritime transport by signing this Memorandum of Understanding aimed at accelerating the establishment of green shipping corridors in Europe. This initiative is a step towards a more sustainable future and more environmentally responsible shipping. We strongly believe that joint actions play a key role in our efforts to reduce the environmental impact of shipping,” says Timo Rosendahl, Director of Traffic Operations, Port of HaminaKotka Ltd.

“The Port of Riga is delighted to join the European ports in promoting green shipping and establishing green shipping corridors, focusing on climate neutrality and integration into green logistics corridors. This commitment is crucial for the port’s sustainability and competitiveness, as it aligns with the European Green Deal and meets client demands for greener transport solutions. The availability of green energy not only makes the port more efficient and safer but also significantly boosts its appeal for freight and investment projects,” says Edgars Suna, Freeport of Riga Authority Deputy CEO for Port Development Matters.

“In recent years, Klaipeda Port has taken significant strides towards sustainability. This year marks the commencement of construction for green hydrogen production and refueling stations at the port, along with the implementation of shore-side power supply (OPS) stations for roll-on/roll-off ferries. Furthermore, Klaipeda Port proudly enters 2024 with the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification, underscoring our commitment to environmental stewardship. Already, methanol bunkering operations are available at Klaipeda Port. The integration of Klaipeda Port into environmentally sustainable shipping services by X-Press Feeders is a testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering a greener port,” says Vladas Motiejūnas, Harbor Master of the Port of Klaipėda.