Why the next DSV party must be M&A-induced

Freight forwarders – upside in a dreaded earnings season
Something you may have missed…
The good days have gone.
Maybe?
Ah.
Just a fortnight away from DSV’s Q1 trading update, I casually stumbled into its share price performance on the day before it released its annuals on 2 February, with fond memories of the party that actually followed on that day.
(Which, luckily, we predicted in our “Last-minute shopping” on 1 February.)
Now.
Second time lucky?
Let’s rewind to move forward, while a few things to remember about freight rates and gross profits in core operations – pointing to likely upside ...
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve
Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow
CSSC wins record order for 16 box ships for CMA CGM
More sustainable supply chains? 'Only if it doesn't cost us more'
OX: Shanghai blooming; Friendshoring gap; CMA CGM vs MSC; OOCL holds up
Improved Danube services link Asian and Europe ports with Ukraine
Comment on this article