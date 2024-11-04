Chinese stimulus plan – defend and spend
Don’t burst the bubble…
GXO: UK REGULATORY RISKATSG: TAKE-PRIVATE DEAL CONFIRMEDF: EV PAINXPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSDHL: TRADING UPDATE NEXTBA: MAKING MONEY ISN'T EASY MAERSK: SMELL THE BEARGXO: ON THE RADARDHL: PIACENZA HEISTATSG: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKED
GXO: UK REGULATORY RISKATSG: TAKE-PRIVATE DEAL CONFIRMEDF: EV PAINXPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSDHL: TRADING UPDATE NEXTBA: MAKING MONEY ISN'T EASY MAERSK: SMELL THE BEARGXO: ON THE RADARDHL: PIACENZA HEISTATSG: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKED
US port operators will be focused on the results of tomorrow’s elections, concerned that potential tariff policies could upend their business models.
With the polls placing the main presidential candidates neck and neck, sources across US supply chains have told The Loadstar that many shippers were organising their inventories on the basis of a Trump victory, as worry grows over his tariff pronouncements.
Describing ‘tariff’ as “the most beautiful word in the world”, the Republican candidate said he would implement a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and 10% on all other foreign goods.
Gene Seroka, executive director of the country’s largest, and the world’s ninth-largest, container gateway, the port of Los Angeles, told The Loadstar that were this to “come to fruition, it would change the landscape of the port of LA for ever”.
Under President Biden, tariffs implemented by Mr Trump during his first term of office were largely left intact, and industry sources believe they will accompany whoever wins.
However, although Mr Trump has also touted a 100% tariff on all imported cars – and suggested some could even face 200% – any new president will target the rush of Chinese electric vehicles hitting US roads.
“Election day is being watched very closely with respect to policies on international trade, with nearshoring the number-one policy issue in debate forums,” said Mr Seroka. “A rules-based trading system in which 90% of goods move on the water is a sophisticated approach to international trade, and it is one the Democratic party is talking about.”
Indeed, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will prioritise “de-risking” over “escalation”, he added.
She has also claimed she would leave the present tariffs in place and move towards using subsidies to encourage domestic production, like Mr Trump, Ms Harris is keen to move the US away from a reliance on Chinese manufacturing.
Should Ms Harris win, the move from China is expected to be accompanied by bilateral agreements, including the finalising of President Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
That move towards diversified sourcing practices may be broadly supported, but Mr Trump has also said some of the proposed “friendly” sourcing destinations would also be in his line of sight.
In May, he announced he would use tariffs, and the threat of more, on Mexico, as a means to halt migration from the country’s southern neighbour.
Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries
Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow
Canada's west coast port employers lock out union workers set to strike
'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now
CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip
Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage
No end to chaos in sight for shippers as Canada's port rows escalate
'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO
CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet
Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal
Europe sees booming pharma air logistics, but needs regulatory consistency
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article