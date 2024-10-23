Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / US lines: Where is all the sales talent in freight forwarding?

dreamstime_xs_331791945
ID 331791945 © Mohd Hasrul Nizam Sabani | Dreamstime.com
By

(Editor’s note: this is Bill Paul’s debut column for Premium. With five decades-plus experience in the market, he shares insight on staffing and recruitment trends, management strategy and corporate growth.)

I was recently talking to an industry friend and remarked that if we had a warehouse full of proven, successful sales hunters, we would be running a 24/7 business shipping them out to meet the demand for talent.

Why do I think this?

Fifty years ago I embarked upon my freight ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Staff counts staff retention Bonuses CMA CGM EVA Airways Evergreen Maersk

    Most read news

    Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry

    Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides

    More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike

    Trump tariff threat and China downturn will make CNY 2025 'different'

    Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services

    Maersk expects profit hike on strong demand and Red Sea crisis

    Air cargo shifts capacity to where the money is as holiday season begins

    Congestion fears as box lines plan to dodge EU carbon tax with UK first-call 

    Digital air cargo community systems key to unlock sustainable cargo future

    'Game-changer' may now be 'game-over', as India eyes cabotage u-turn

    The Loadstar explains: onboard carbon capture and storage

    DSV and K+N see margins squeezed hard in third quarter

    Uplift for Hong Kong's air cargo hub status, while container port declines

    A long slow road to recovery for US trucking – some operators won't make it

    Latam forwarders call on carriers to boost capacity so exports can flow

    Passenger rush to attend festivals puts a strain on India's air cargo flows