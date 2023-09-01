Strengthened US labour law threatens to curtail Amazon’s union-busting tactics, potentially forcing the e-commerce giant to compete with unionised competitors FedEx, UPS and the USPS.

Last week, a new ruling by US federal entity the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) streamlined the union-forming process by shifting the onus from employees to prove workers want a union, to employers to prove they do not.

The ruling also specifies that if a company commits illegal or unfair labour practices in the run-up to a union election, it will have to recognise the union by default.

The new law demonstrates the NLRB’s tougher stance on union-busting, for which Amazon, the second largest private employer in the US, has become legendary. It has been accused of illegally firing staff for attempting to unionise, calling the police on pro-union workers and even forbidding staff from speaking to one another.

In November, the NLRB issued Amazon with a “cease-and-desist” order, “…provid[ing] the full force of a federal court injunction to prohibit Amazon from further discharging employees for engaging in protected concerted activity”, according to Brooklyn regional director Teresa Poor. The NLRB subsequently compelled Amazon senior management to read its 30-page court order to staff.

Amazon legally challenged the result of an April 2022 vote to form a union at its Staten Island JFK8 warehouse, the first in the US, but the case was thrown out by the NLRB. The e-commerce giant is attempting to appeal the verdict.

Amazon did not respond to The Loadstar’s request for comment.

In other US labour news, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) has agreed a new six-year contract with the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) for dockworkers on the US west coast. The deal enshrines a 32% pay rise over the six years, as well as a one time ‘hero bonus’ for working during the pandemic lockdowns.