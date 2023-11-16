UPS Supply Chain Symphony Platform: harmonizing supply chains for success

PRESS RELEASE

UPS platform enables customers to optimize their entire supply chain.

Atlanta, GA – UPS (NYSE: UPS) today introduced the UPS Supply Chain Symphony™ platform, a new tool that integrates various supply chain components, including shipping, warehousing, and inventory management, into a single platform. This unified approach empowers UPS customers to operate more efficiently, gain better visibility into their supply chains, and more effectively address challenges as they arise.

“UPS Supply Chain Symphony allows our customers to connect every aspect of their global supply chains to UPS’s intelligent logistics network,” said EVP and President of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions Kate Gutmann. “This is a game-changer for our customers that puts powerful new digital tools at their fingertips.”

Many companies have trouble connecting their separate spreadsheets or databases, while most shippers find it difficult and time-consuming to turn supply chain data into useful information. An integrated logistics system can give companies a competitive advantage. UPS customers who use this cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution benefit from improved customer service, collaboration, asset utilization, and forecasting accuracy.

“UPS Supply Chain Symphony delivers robust visibility across the UPS global portfolio of services so that our customers can view and orchestrate better outcomes,” stated Bill Seward, President of UPS Supply Chain Solutions. “This unmatched connectivity allows UPS customers to easily see their inventory levels, predict potential problems, and make strategic decisions to improve their supply chain operations. After extensive use by our customers across multiple industries, it is clear that UPS Symphony enables us to deliver even more of what matters.”

From real-time inventory checks to data-driven performance monitoring and specialized healthcare modules, UPS Supply Chain Symphony now integrates previously stand-alone UPS tools including:

– UPS® Shipping Services: parcel shipping at a variety of prices and speeds.

– UPS Global Logistics & Distribution : outsourced logistics services, including warehousing, fulfillment, transportation management, service parts logistics, and returns management.

– UPS Global Freight Forwarding: quoting and booking for air and ocean freight- plus everything in between.

– UPS Customs Brokerage: customer navigation of international trade regulations.

– UPS Supplier Management: an origin cargo management resource that manages vendors efficiently.

– UPS Express Critical® service: urgent transportation, including same-day delivery and next-flight out services.

– UPS Mail Innovations®: a high-volume mailing service that integrates with postal systems around the world.

– Coyote Logistics® service: enables LTL and full truckload 3PL services through 70K vetted carriers.

To learn more about the UPS Supply Chain Symphony™ platform, please click here.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with a 2022 revenue of $100.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated planning solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. More information can be found at www.ups.com, about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

###