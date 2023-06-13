UK's Tuffnells Parcel Express goes into administration

BBC: Tuffnells: Parcel firm goes bust with loss of more than 2,000 jobs
BBC reports: More than 2,000 workers are to be made redundant after delivery firm Tuffnells Parcels ...
The UK’s Tuffnells Parcels Express has gone into administration after failing to secure funding. Some 2,000 people have been made redundant.
Administrator Richard Harrison told Business Sale Report that “the highly competitive nature of the UK parcel delivery market, coupled with significant inflation across the company’s fixed cost base in recent times, has resulted in the company experiencing intense pressure on cashflow”.
The firm’s hubs and depots are closed until further notice, causing disruption to retailers including Wickes and Evans Cycles. According to Companies House, its most recently filed revenues, for the year ending December 31 2021, were £178.1m, with an operating profit of £2.3m, up 24% on the previous year.
