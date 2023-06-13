Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

UK's Tuffnells Parcel Express goes into administration

dreamstime_s_221012433
© Peter Fleming |
By

The UK’s Tuffnells Parcels Express has gone into administration after failing to secure funding. Some 2,000 people have been made redundant.

Administrator Richard Harrison told Business Sale Report that “the highly competitive nature of the UK parcel delivery market, coupled with significant inflation across the company’s fixed cost base in recent times, has resulted in the company experiencing intense pressure on cashflow”.

The firm’s hubs and depots are closed until further notice, causing disruption to retailers including Wickes and Evans Cycles. According to Companies House, its most recently filed revenues, for the year ending December 31 2021, were £178.1m, with an operating profit of £2.3m, up 24% on the previous year.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bankruptcy Blues Tuffnells Cosco Emissions & Omissions MSC OceanX radar Port of Hamburg Rates - the eternal tango Vertical consolidation Whither the peak season?

    Most Read

    Major ocean carriers set course for more-profitable routes

    Strike vote at Pacific ports in Canada sparks fresh worries for BCOs

    Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR

    Transpac rates head north as carriers face Panama Canal restrictions

    North Europe rates still falling, while the transpacific spikes

    TSA urges US forwarders and shippers to prepare for new security rules

    Hamburg Süd must pay $9.8m after 'retaliation' against US shipper

    Cyclone shutters already congested ports on India's busy west coast

    Crew member injured as fire hits MSC containership

    CMA CGM Logistics – about $30bn of hidden value

    Bullish Flexport will 'hit the ground running' as it integrates Shopify logistics

    Late peak season on the cards? Some carriers not giving up hope

    MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM

    Where were the women at CNS Partnership? Not playing golf – or talking cargo

    Things in ocean freight not as bad as they seem, believes Yang Ming CEO

    Air cargo still weak, but with some 'bright spots for airlines to focus on'