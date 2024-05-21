Zim's charter parties and the bunfight to come
…when freight rates go bananas
First reaction: down -10% in pre-market trade to $17.3, after a roller coster that has been spectacular to watch this year.
Welcome to Zim’s Q1 24 numbers, just out!
Key figures span revenues of $1.56bn, net income of $92m, adjusted Ebitda of $427m and adjusted Ebit of $167m.
Investors expected stronger figures in terms of earnings power, but the top line was broadly in line with expectations.
The Israeli carrier upped full-year 2024 ...
