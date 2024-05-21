By Alessandro Pasetti 21/05/2024

First reaction: down -10% in pre-market trade to $17.3, after a roller coster that has been spectacular to watch this year.

Welcome to Zim’s Q1 24 numbers, just out!

Key figures span revenues of $1.56bn, net income of $92m, adjusted Ebitda of $427m and adjusted Ebit of $167m.

Investors expected stronger figures in terms of earnings power, but the top line was broadly in line with expectations.

(For more about the outlook, please click to expand the table below.)

The Israeli carrier upped full-year 2024 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN