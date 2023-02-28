Ti: Ocean freight rates to bottom out in Q2 23 & remain low until a Q1 24 uptick

Ti: Q4 22 European road freight rate benchmark
The Transport Intelligence (Ti), Upply & IRU ‘European Road Freight Rate Development Benchmark’ Q4 2022 ...
TRANSPORT INTELLIGENCE reports:
Headhaul rates fall to their lowest since August 2020 – rates decline across all three trade lanes – weakened freight demand and increasing capacity continue to put downward pressure on rates.
Introduction
Download NOW the Q1 23 edition of Ti’s ’Ocean Freight Rate Tracker’ for all the latest data and analysis for sea freight rate development, capacity, congestion and container availability by trade lane: please enter your details here to get the full report for ...
Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on
Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist
DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors
Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'
Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app
Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers
Better supply chain visibility means better decision-making, says Geodis
Sale of logistics sites brings Maersk presence in Russia to an end
cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?
Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility
Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts
Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer
Comment on this article