Maersk reports poor Q3, expects more losses, cuts jobs
Maersk’s liner services recorded a $27m operating loss in the third quarter, as “freight rates ...
AP Møller-Mærsk and its Q3 23 interims out on Dark Friday 3 November, deserve some thoughtful consideration.
Apart from finally showing some growth in the core liner business (Ocean) of 5% – the first ’positive delta’ versus the market for many, many quarters – the rest looked bad.
Ocean Ebit in Q3 was negative, down to -$27m for a stint during which the smaller rival ONE out of Japan (with almost exactly half the volumes during the comparable calendar quarter) was still able to generate ...
