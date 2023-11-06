By Ruben Huber 06/11/2023

AP Møller-Mærsk and its Q3 23 interims out on Dark Friday 3 November, deserve some thoughtful consideration.

Apart from finally showing some growth in the core liner business (Ocean) of 5% – the first ’positive delta’ versus the market for many, many quarters – the rest looked bad.

Ocean Ebit in Q3 was negative, down to -$27m for a stint during which the smaller rival ONE out of Japan (with almost exactly half the volumes during the comparable calendar quarter) was still able to generate ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN