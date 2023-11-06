Subscribe to Premium
Comment / The Mærsk results implosion

AP Møller-Mærsk and its Q3 23 interims out on Dark Friday 3 November, deserve some thoughtful consideration.

Apart from finally showing some growth in the core liner business (Ocean) of 5% – the first ’positive delta’ versus the market for many, many quarters – the rest looked bad.

Ocean Ebit in Q3 was negative, down to -$27m for a stint during which the smaller rival ONE out of Japan (with almost exactly half the volumes during the comparable calendar quarter) was still able to generate ...

