Gloomy forwarders expect little change in mediocre air cargo market
Little change is expected in air cargo market conditions in the coming months, as soft ...
The CMA CGM Q2 23 results, out last Friday, 28 July, were of particular interest on the logistics side of things, at least to me, testifying to the use of opportunistic M&A to weather the fall from peak 2022 earnings.
Is it working, though, at bottom line level for the French group’s 3PL?
While the performance of core ocean shipping activities held up* better than expected by the bears, despite a steep fall in all key metrics, as freight rates fell, but ...
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Fears for still-burning Fremantle Highway as number of EVs aboard is revised
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Bankruptcy looms as Yellow burns cash and tries to offload its 3PL
Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark
Carriers may find it hard to make huge Asia-N Europe rate hikes stick
WSJ: Yellow prepares to file for bankruptcy
Nuclear box ships – faster and cleaner – would disrupt liner industry
Soft market sees Zim forced off-course and offload surplus capacity
Improved data-sharing can avoid container bottlenecks at US ports
Incheon International Airport welcomes new CEO Lee Hak-jae: reaching new heights in logistics
DB Cargo pulls the plug as energy costs signal red for electrified rail freight
