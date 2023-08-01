TAC: Air freight market update

Sky Lease Cargo changes course for more lucrative China-US routes
Sky Lease Cargo, a Miami-based freighter operator, has pivoted from Latin American services to China-US ...
TAC Index writes:
Global air freight rates firmed up a little last week (…).
The overall Baltic Air Freight Index (BAI00) was up +2.9% in the week to 31 July, trimming its decline over 12 months to -46.2%. The latest data tends to support market sources suggesting that rates are finally bottoming out ahead of some major product launches coming up in September – leading to something more like a normal peak season this year.
(…)
The index of outbound ...
