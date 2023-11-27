Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Supreme Court to weigh in on broker liability?

Judge gavel with dollars and scales on wooden table
© Ian Andreiev
By

US brokerages may find themselves liable for the death of those killed in accidents involving vehicles operated on their behalf. Even when they do not own them.

Freightwaves on Friday put out this fascinating breakdown of the legal cases and appeals at play across the US court scene, with a series of inconsistent decisions seemingly leading to a Supreme Court review of a case involving GlobalTranz.

While America’s highest court has yet to confirm it will review the decision, it seems likely.

Read more...

