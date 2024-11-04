Mærsk Line shoots to the bottom of earnings/teu league
Carriers’ unit earnings tell the story
It doesn’t matter in business how many times you repeat the same task over and over, if it successfully leads to a ton of value creation.
Enter skyrocketing, anti-cyclical $5.1bn-market-cap niche carrier Matson (MATX).
The Honolulu-based, US domestic and transpacific premium box line reported last week stunning operating figures that weren’t just good in Ocean…
… but also shone in non-core Logistics.
Talking of which, briefly: supply chain management services benefited from similar market conditions to those of China services in Ocean, we were ...
