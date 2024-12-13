Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Statement from USMX

CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL

CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL

Trump'd
ID 132344517 © Ginettigino | Dreamstime.com
By

STATEMENT FROM USMX 

LYNDHURST, NJ (DECEMBER 12, 2024) – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

“We appreciate and value President-elect Trump’s statement on the importance of American ports. It’s clear President-elect Trump, USMX, and the ILA all share the goal of protecting and adding good-paying American jobs at our ports. But this contract goes beyond our ports – it is about supporting American consumers and giving American businesses access to the global marketplace – from farmers, to manufacturers, to small businesses, and innovative start-ups looking for new markets to sell their products.

“To achieve this, we need modern technology that is proven to improve worker safety, boost port efficiency, increase port capacity, and strengthen our supply chains. ILA members’ compensation increases with the more goods they move – the greater capacity our ports have and goods that are moved means more money in their pockets.

“We look forward to working with the President elect and the incoming administration on how our members are working to support the strength and resilience of the U.S. supply chain and making crucial investments that support ILA members and millions of workers and businesses across the entire domestic supply chain, improving efficiency and creating even more high-paying jobs for ILA members.”

More background here: “Trump backs ILA on automation concerns“.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    USMX American Association of Footwear and Apparel Congestion indigestion ILA Strike inaction US east coast port strike

    Most read news

    Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases

    Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability

    New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics

    Removing de minimis no 'silver bullet' as ecommerce traffic floods into EU

    Indian port strikes threat ends as labour agreement gets the green light

    Five ways real-time freight intelligence drives ROI in tender negotiations – and beyond

    Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore

    ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment

    Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns

    MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier 

    Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo

    US ports and intermodal players are geared up to handle volume surges

    Opening for MSC as CMA CGM pulls out of Hamburg terminal project?

    As tariffs loom, air freight forwarders ponder the chances of a happy new year

    Air India inks deal for another 100 aircraft as it eyes booming domestic market

    U-turn for ocean rates in car-carrier charter market as exports level off