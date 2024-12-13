STATEMENT FROM USMX 

Maritime Union of Australia voices support for US dockworkers 'at war'
National secretary of the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) Paddy Crumlin, who is also international ...
CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL
CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL
LYNDHURST, NJ (DECEMBER 12, 2024) – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
“We appreciate and value President-elect Trump’s statement on the importance of American ports. It’s clear President-elect Trump, USMX, and the ILA all share the goal of protecting and adding good-paying American jobs at our ports. But this contract goes beyond our ports – it is about supporting American consumers and giving American businesses access to the global marketplace – from farmers, to manufacturers, to small businesses, and innovative start-ups looking for new markets to sell their products.
“To achieve this, we need modern technology that is proven to improve worker safety, boost port efficiency, increase port capacity, and strengthen our supply chains. ILA members’ compensation increases with the more goods they move – the greater capacity our ports have and goods that are moved means more money in their pockets.
“We look forward to working with the President elect and the incoming administration on how our members are working to support the strength and resilience of the U.S. supply chain and making crucial investments that support ILA members and millions of workers and businesses across the entire domestic supply chain, improving efficiency and creating even more high-paying jobs for ILA members.”
More background here: “Trump backs ILA on automation concerns“.
Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases
Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability
New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics
Removing de minimis no 'silver bullet' as ecommerce traffic floods into EU
Indian port strikes threat ends as labour agreement gets the green light
Five ways real-time freight intelligence drives ROI in tender negotiations – and beyond
Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore
ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment
Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns
MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier
Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo
US ports and intermodal players are geared up to handle volume surges
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article