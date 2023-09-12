Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Sponsored Podcast: DP World rolls out end-to-end logistics concept at expanding London Gateway

image005
By

In this sponsored episode, Mike King, host of The Loadstar Podcast, explores how the evolving needs of shippers are being met by DP World’s ever-expanding portfolio of logistics assets offering port-centric supply solutions from its UK terminals, including the rapidly expanding London Gateway terminal complex.

Mike is joined by Andrew Bowen, chief operating officer of DP World UK, who also explains how the company is expanding its logistics footprint and adapting to the UK’s ever-changing trading opportunities and challenges.

Episode in more detail

Europe’s container trades and UK ports (1.54)

The development of DP World London Gateway (4.00)

Why the UK needs more box port capacity (6.42)

End-to-end port logistics in practice (9.26)

Total logistics: DP World Group subsidiaries (11.41)

Customer interface and tech deployment (13.18)

Integrated logistics in action (14.30)

The importance of logistics parks (17.18)

Investing in a growing UK economy (19.31)

This podcast is sponsored by DP World.

Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King

