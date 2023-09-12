Sponsored Podcast: DP World rolls out end-to-end logistics concept at expanding London Gateway

P&O Ferries: it's an 'organised retreat', claims analyst
P&O’s recent withdrawal from the port of Liverpool fits the pattern of a wider, “organised ...
In this sponsored episode, Mike King, host of The Loadstar Podcast, explores how the evolving needs of shippers are being met by DP World’s ever-expanding portfolio of logistics assets offering port-centric supply solutions from its UK terminals, including the rapidly expanding London Gateway terminal complex.
Mike is joined by Andrew Bowen, chief operating officer of DP World UK, who also explains how the company is expanding its logistics footprint and adapting to the UK’s ever-changing trading opportunities and challenges.
Episode in more detail
Europe’s container trades and UK ports (1.54)
The development of DP World London Gateway (4.00)
Why the UK needs more box port capacity (6.42)
End-to-end port logistics in practice (9.26)
Total logistics: DP World Group subsidiaries (11.41)
Customer interface and tech deployment (13.18)
Integrated logistics in action (14.30)
The importance of logistics parks (17.18)
Investing in a growing UK economy (19.31)
This podcast is sponsored by DP World.
Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King
'It's messed up', says Flexport's Petersen as he 'fires' 75 new staff live on Twitter
Headcount concerns threaten DSV's potential DB Schenker buy – analyst
Ryan Petersen back at Flexport as Dave Clark quits
Flexport's warehouse plan in doubt as landlord queries its financials
Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered
Asia to Europe spot rate plunge pushes carriers to cancel loops last-minute
MSC-Zim alliance strengthens, with VSAs 'across multiple trades'
F: Dave Clark quits Flexport CEO job
Golden Week blanked sailings 'a sledgehammer to crack a nut' tactic
Chennai losing out to private terminals as Indian east coast trade grows
Vietnam approves $1.7bn plan for new inland container depots
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article