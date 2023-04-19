Sponsored podcast | DP World: how innovative and sustainable fuels can cut terminal emissions

New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve
The new port of Ndayane may be DP World’s “largest” investment in Africa, but any ...
In this sponsored episode, Nick Savvides, The Loadstar news editor, explores how a rapidly evolving regulatory environment and shipper demands for more sustainable maritime supply chains are pushing terminal operators to cut emissions.
Nick is joined by Steve McCrindle, DP World’s port operations director at Southampton, who explains how the deployment of green fuels is now helping the company dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of its quayside operations.
Episode in more detail:
Removing diesel from ‘green corridors’ (2.19)
Managing lithium batteries (4.40)
Getting to net zero (6.26)
The benefits of HVO (8.22)
Who pays for renewable fuel? (9.35)
A sustainable, sustainable fuel (11.45)
Cutting emissions across DP World (13.22)
From road to rail (15.56)
Brexit and Southampton’s cold chain (16.48)
This podcast is sponsored by DP World.
Created, edited and produced by Mike King.
The new port of Ndayane may be DP World’s “largest” investment in Africa, but any ...
In part 1, Mike King and guests discuss the slowing demand for container shipping, the ...
Let’s play devil’s advocate
Container lines are reporting more operational challenges at India’s Nhava Sheva Port (JNPT) as they ...
Dubai-based DP World has announced that the first commercial deployment of its container storage system, ...
International eyes are on Africa today, following the news that DP World has inaugurated Berbera ...
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Comment on this article