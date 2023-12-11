Silk Way West Airlines expands its fleet and cargo capacity

Air Canada Cargo drops order for 777Fs as turbulence hits the market
PRESS RELEASE
Baku, Azerbaijan, 11 December 2023 – Silk Way West Airlines, the leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian region, announces the expansion of its fleet with the addition of two Boeing 777 freighters. This investment comes in response to the increasing demand for air cargo services, and underscores the airline’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable transportation solutions around the world.
These twin-engine aircraft feature the latest innovations in technology and fuel efficiency, enhancing Silk Way West Airlines’ capacity to deliver cargo with speed and reliability. The expanded fleet represents a substantial increase in cargo capacity, allowing the carrier to meet the growing needs of its customers across various industries, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. With the new additions, the airline further strengthens its position as one of leading global air cargo carrier, providing comprehensive coverage and efficient connections between key air cargo markets.
This expansion also reflects Silk Way West Airlines’ commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint. The new aircraft are equipped with advanced eco-friendly technologies, reducing carbon emissions and aligning with ongoing efforts to contribute to a greener aviation industry.
Wolfgang Meier, President of Silk Way West Airlines, commented: “We continue to reimagine the air cargo experience by adding these environmentally friendly aircraft to our fleet. This expansion is a pivotal step in ongoing efforts to provide world-class cargo services, reflecting our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers while maintaining a focus on sustainability and efficiency.”
