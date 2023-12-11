Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Silk Way West Airlines expands its fleet and cargo capacity

NSF23-0928-MRH-4764-min
By

PRESS RELEASE

Baku, Azerbaijan, 11 December 2023 – Silk Way West Airlines, the leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian region, announces the expansion of its fleet with the addition of two Boeing 777 freighters. This investment comes in response to the increasing demand for air cargo services, and underscores the airline’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable transportation solutions around the world.

These twin-engine aircraft feature the latest innovations in technology and fuel efficiency, enhancing Silk Way West Airlines’ capacity to deliver cargo with speed and reliability. The expanded fleet represents a substantial increase in cargo capacity, allowing the carrier to meet the growing needs of its customers across various industries, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. With the new additions, the airline further strengthens its position as one of leading global air cargo carrier, providing comprehensive coverage and efficient connections between key air cargo markets.

This expansion also reflects Silk Way West Airlines’ commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint. The new aircraft are equipped with advanced eco-friendly technologies, reducing carbon emissions and aligning with ongoing efforts to contribute to a greener aviation industry.

Wolfgang Meier, President of Silk Way West Airlines, commented: “We continue to reimagine the air cargo experience by adding these environmentally friendly aircraft to our fleet. This expansion is a pivotal step in ongoing efforts to provide world-class cargo services, reflecting our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers while maintaining a focus on sustainability and efficiency.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    777F Silk Way Silk Way West CMA CGM CMA CGM Air Cargo Maersk Maersk Air Cargo The freighter game

    Most Read

    Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'

    CMA CGM leads from the front in new rates assault on shippers

    Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health

    More liner services avoiding canals to head for the Cape

    Strike across Flemish waterways disrupts Antwerp port operations

    Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal

    Carriers pushing rate hikes ahead of new year service suspensions

    Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'

    Sponsored Podcast: Why Maersk is serious about air cargo logistics

    Ex-China e-commerce surge triggers air capacity squeeze and rate hike

    Pharma shipping is trendy, 'but service and quality level just isn’t there'

    Air charters for US automakers take off following strike at the 'big three'

    Analysis: DB Schenker – let's put Saudi on the agenda

    SME forwarders must adapt to airfreight market dynamics or lose business

    MSC's classic Clasquin deal blurs neutrality line – so what?

    Forwarding veteran Robert Reiter is DHL GF's new CEO in the US