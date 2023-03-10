SCD: Shareholder activist blasts Nike for doing too little to prevent abuses in supply chain

Wayfair brings in Sean Halligan as its chief global supply chain officer
Wayfair, home furnishing’s answer to Amazon, has appointed Sean Halligan (above) as its chief global ...
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
– Activist investment platform Tulipshare rebuked Nike in an open letter this week for “willingly ignoring” shareholders’ concerns over potential abuses in the retailer’s supply chain, including forced labor.
– “[W]e are concerned by the lack of transparency relating to Nike’s disclosures on whether the Company is on track to meet certain targets,” Tulipshare said in the letter. “We are also gravely concerned that Nike lacks an adequate remediation process for aggrieved supply chain workers, which could lead ...
'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport
Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates
NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA
Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers
Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly
Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand
Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing
New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce
OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in
Cargo piles up as logistics services are hit by Pakistan forex crisis
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – another top SVP gone
More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade
Comment on this article