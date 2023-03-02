SCD: DHL Global Forwarding CEO talks M&A strategy

By LoadstarEditorial 02/03/2023

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

DHL Global Forwarding CEO Tim Scharwath discussed the company’s M&A strategy during the TPM23 Conference by S&P Global Market Intelligence in Long Beach, California.

Scharwath dodged a question about whether DHL is planning to acquire DB Schenker.

In response, the (…) executive instead laid out the chief considerations in DHL’s M&A strategy…

More here.

