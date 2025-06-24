DHL Global Forwarding inaugurates new Air Freight Hub at Frankfurt Airport

Avianca Cargo Mexico the latest in a wave of new airfreight partnerships
In a period where freighters are searching the world for volumes, and the air cargo ...
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services
Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty
Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins
Blow to cargo exports as Air India reduces long-haul services
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article