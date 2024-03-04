Scan Global Logistics opens office in Mombasa

By LoadstarEditorial 04/03/2024

Scan Global Logistics continues expanding in Africa – opens office in Mombasa, the coastal gateway to East and Central Africa

Following the successful entry in Kenya, Scan Global Logistics has opened its second office in the country in the coastal city of Mombasa. As the major port of discharge in the region, the seaport serves as the gateway to East and Central Africa. In collaboration with the existing Nairobi office, the dual representation will enable SGL to compete effectively with industry leaders and provide customers with competitive local and regional logistics solutions.

Copenhagen, 04 March 2024: Scan Global Logistics (SGL) continues its expansion in Africa by opening an office in Mombasa, the company’s second in Kenya. The strategic move follows six months after the ambitious freight forwarder successfully entered the Kenyan market by opening an office in Nairobi in April 2023. The Mombasa office is the company’s 12th on the African continent, further strengthening SGL’s strategic position on the continent.

Further improved customer service

Kenya’s logistics potential is increasingly growing due to improved infrastructure, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting coastal Mombasa with inland Nairobi.

Operations Manager of the Mombasa office, Michael Mnyubi, explains the strategic importance of being present in the largest seaport in East Africa:

‘Mombasa serves as a critical logistics hub for Kenya and East and Central Africa as a whole. From our own office, we can handle operations and inquiries directly without using agents, which means we can deliver improved services, efficient cargo handling and ensure timely clearance, all of which will enhance efficiency and save our customers both time and additional costs.’

Seven experienced logistics professionals will initially staff the new office to provide customers with end-to-end, tailormade solutions, including customs clearance, transhipment, and warehousing.

Preparing for future growth

With a population of 1.5 billion people and a rapidly growing middle class, Africa is the fastest-growing continent. The expansion into Kenya is part of SGL’s wider expansion strategy in Africa, which, so far, includes offices in Senegal, Mali, the Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, and South Africa. However, the company sees great potential for growth in the entire region, particularly in Kenya. Additionally, SGL aims to continue supporting its significant aid and relief as well as commercial cargo customer base.

Duncan Wagura, Managing Director of SGL Kenya, expands:

‘Mombasa’s strategic location positions us to effectively serve the promising markets in Eastern and Central Africa. We look forward to further strengthening our presence in Kenya and Africa and providing local and global customers with comprehensive, efficient, end-to-end solutions.’