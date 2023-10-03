Scan Global Logistics agrees to acquire FLS in Portugal

In 2021, SGL won a noteworthy 7-year contract with the Danish Military of Defence. The agreement encompasses civil transport related to the Danish Defense exercises and international missions, including transport solutions for the Arctic Command. Notably, several transports for the US military and NATO have been successfully conducted under this agreement.

FLS holds national and NATO accreditations imperative for the defence business and has already worked closely with SGL teams to successfully execute various regional projects.

Thomas Lyck, Executive Vice President of Government & Defence at SGL, says:

‘FLS has built strong relations with the Portuguese Ministry of Defence, is highly engaged with the US Foreign Military Sales, and has developed a unique IT solution tailored to these customers’ specific demands. Coupled with our transport capabilities and global government and defence competence centres throughout the world, it will reinforce the comprehensive support, expertise, and value-adding solutions we provide customers within the industry.’