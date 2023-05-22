Subscribe to Premium
ZIM dividend zeroed due to Q1 net losses of $58m – stock down 17% in early trade

ID 84588581 © Swevil | Dreamstime.com
SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) will not pay a dividend to shareholders on account of the net loss recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

– The company’s dividend policy remains unchanged, distributing 30-50% of annual net income as a dividend to shareholders. Dividend payments will be made on a quarterly basis at a rate of 30% of the net quarterly income of the first three fiscal quarters of the year…

The full post is here.

The full Q1 23 numbers are here.

Previously ...

