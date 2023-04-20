Subscribe to Premium
SA: Knight-Swift non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 misses by $0.08...

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– Knight-Swift Transportation press release (NYSE:KNX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 misses by $0.08.

– Revenue of $1.64B (-10.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.

The full post is here.

Stock down 2.5% in after-hours trade, hovering around $55.

Here’s the full statement and the investor pack.

